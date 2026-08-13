Jagan names Thummala Madhava Rao as YSRCP nominee for Council Deputy Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Thumati Madhava Rao as the party’s candidate for the vacant post of Deputy Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

During the meeting with the party MLCs on Wednesday, Jagan gave them directions regarding the election of the Deputy Chairman.

He said the post of Deputy Chairman in the Legislative Council is currently vacant and the process to fill the post is expected to begin soon.

In this context, the party has decided to propose the candidature of Thumati Madhava Rao. YS Jagan asked all YSRCP MLCs to extend their full support to Madhava Rao’s candidature.

He directed them to work in close coordination to ensure that the election process goes smoothly.