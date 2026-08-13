Krishna, Prakasam & Srikakulam most vulnerable coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre has identified Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam as the most vulnerable coastal districts in Andhra Pradesh to climate-induced hazards, while highlighting that recurrent cyclones, sea-level rise, coastal erosion and human interventions continue to reshape the State’s coastline.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh said the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) have carried out detailed assessments of India’s coastline to identify areas vulnerable to sea-level rise, coastal erosion and coastal inundation.

According to the assessment, 36.2% of India’s coastline is eroding, 37.8% remains stable and 26% is accreting, based on shoreline changes recorded between 1990 and 2022.

For Andhra Pradesh, the study attributes shoreline changes to both natural and human-induced factors. Recurrent tropical cyclones, monsoon floods, sea-level rise and extreme weather events are identified as the primary natural drivers, while ports, harbours and river damming have also contributed to changes along the coast.

The Centre noted that Yanam, Krishna, East Godavari, West Godavari and Guntur are relatively more vulnerable to multiple coastal hazards, while Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam have been accorded priority for scientific assessment and continuous monitoring based on the Bio-Physical Vulnerability Index.