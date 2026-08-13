N. Chandrababu Naidu directs police to adopt modern strategies in investigation

VIJAYAWADA: Emphasising that the nature of crime has undergone a drastic transformation with changing times, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed police personnel across Andhra Pradesh to adapt modern policing strategies, integrate advanced technology, and act swiftly during the critical ‘golden hour’ to secure crime scenes and prevent the destruction of vital evidence.

Addressing a comprehensive state-wide video conference from the AP Secretariat—the first of its kind bringing together around 1,650 officers from 1,200 police stations, including the Director General of Police (DGP), range IGs, DIGs, DSPs, and Station House Officers (SHOs)—the Chief Minister underscored that maintaining law and order is non-negotiable for public peace and for instilling confidence in investors to fuel state growth.

He assured full administrative freedom and respect for the police force while stressing that a visible, proactive, and friendly policing model must be enforced to build public trust and deter anti-social elements.

Detailing crime trends, Naidu noted that while cognisable crimes have declined by 14 per cent over the past two years, emerging threats such as digital fraud, digital arrests, cyberbullying, and social media abuse pose fresh challenges.

To tackle these, he called for maximised technical integration, pointing to the state’s network of 1,00,000 linked CCTV cameras, facial recognition systems, and DNA detection methods.