4,559 Andhra girls benefited from Vigyan Jyoti: Minister Jitendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: A total of 4,559 meritorious girl students across AP have benefited from the Central Government’s flagship ‘Vigyan Jyoti’ programme since the 2020–21 academic year, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to a query raised by MP Bhashyam Rama Krishna regarding gender parity in science and technology, the Minister stated that the initiative—launched during 2019–20 to encourage high-performing female students to pursue higher education and careers in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics)—is currently operational in the state through nine Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

Jitendra highlighted that the programme’s footprint in Andhra Pradesh has expanded progressively over the years, growing from three districts in 2021–22 to seven in 2022–23, and reaching nine districts from 2023–24 onward.

The active JNV centres implementing the initiative are located across Sri Sathya Sai (Anantapur), West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor, Kurnool, Srikakulam, East Godavari, Guntur, and Kadapa districts. Year-round interventions under the scheme focus on nurturing scientific temperament, raising awareness about career opportunities, and offering competitive exam coaching alongside student-parent counselling sessions.

To bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical application, meritorious students receive direct exposure to premier scientific institutions and industrial laboratories through designated Knowledge Partners.

The intervention framework includes hands-on tinkering activities, experiential learning workshops, interactions with women scientists and role models, and visits to research and development facilities.

Assessing the impact of the initiative, the Minister noted that structured tracking mechanisms—including post-Class X and XII academic follow-ups, written testimonials, and video feedback, demonstrate a rise in girl students opting for science and STEM career pathways.

Jitendra affirmed that these positive outcomes and beneficiary feedback will continue to guide the expansion of Vigyan Jyoti programme to more government schools in accordance with official guidelines.