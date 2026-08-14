Andhra eases industrial approvals, allows clearances soon after APIIC land allotment

VISAKHAPTANAM: Aimed at reducing delays in setting up industries, the State government has allowed entrepreneurs to obtain key statutory approvals immediately after receiving the Final Allotment Order from the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure

Corporation (APIIC), without waiting for land development or consolidation to be completed.

The order is part of the State’s Compliance Reduction and Deregulation Phase-II initiative to improve the ease and speed of doing business.

Until now, industrial units had to complete several procedures in sequence, including land allotment, execution of sale agreements, taking possession of land and then applying for approvals such as building plan sanctions, Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs), Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB). The process often delayed project execution and forced industries to seek extensions of time, sometimes paying additional fees.

Under the new order issued on Wednesday, authorities including Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Gram Panchayats, Industrial Area Local Authorities (IALAs), the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Fire Department and APPCB have been directed to process applications and issue approvals based on the APIIC’s Final Allotment Order, wherever permitted under existing laws.

The government clarified that such approvals will not confer ownership or property rights over the land and are intended only to help entrepreneurs start projects without unnecessary procedural delays. The approvals also cannot be used to establish ownership in any court of law.

To further simplify the process, APIIC has been instructed to integrate its portal with the online systems of the concerned departments, enabling real-time access to Final Allotment Orders and faster processing of applications.