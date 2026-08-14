Andhra Pradesh CEO orders speedy disposal of SIR claims, objections

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav along with Additional Chief Electoral Officer S Dilli Rao reviewed the status of various activities going on in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), 2026 viz., Generation of Notices to the electors who were not mapped and electors having discrepancies in mapping, delivery of notices, disposal of hearings of SIR, 2026, pendency of Book a Call with BLOs and others received on NGSP.

Districts were instructed to accelerate the hearing process and streamline the disposal of claims and objections filed under SIR, 2026 in adherence to Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. All District Collectors & District Election Officers (DEOs), Additional DEOs and Deputy DEOs participated in the review.

The CEO has informed that to facilitate voters, Special Campaign Days will be held on August 22, 23, 29, and 30 across all polling stations in the state. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) along with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) of political parties will be physically present at all polling stations on these designated campaign days to assist citizens with roll verifications, forms, and guidance.

The CEO reiterated that all electoral registration processes must be conducted thoroughly.