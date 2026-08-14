Andhra Pradesh HC refuses stay on fresh web options for MBBS

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday refused to stay the implementation of Government Order (GO) 102, issued by the Medical and Health Department, allowing students to exercise web options before every round of counselling for MBBS and BDS admissions.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Justice Lisa Gill and Justice Challa Gunaranjan said there were no grounds at this stage to issue interim orders. It issued notices to the respondents directing them to file detailed counters and posted the matter for further hearing.

Doctor Alla Venkateswarlu challenged GO 102, issued on July 30, which replaced the earlier system of allowing candidates to exercise web options only once for all seats with a system permitting fresh options before every counselling round.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Tagore Yadav said the government had introduced GO 151 in 2020 based on a high-level committee report following High Court directions. Under that system, students could exercise web options only once. He argued that the new GO could deprive meritorious candidates from reserved categories of opportunities to secure open-category seats.

Counsel for Dr NTRUHS, TV Sridevi and Professor Dr Krishna Chaitanya, opposed the plea. They said the earlier system had disadvantaged meritorious students.