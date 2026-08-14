‘Custodial’ death of Sai Krishna: Andhra Pradesh HC stays case against top police officers

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday stayed all further proceedings before a Vijayawada court on a private complaint filed by YSRCP Tirupati MP Maddela Gurumoorthy seeking to implicate the State Director General of Police, Vijayawada Police Commissioner and South Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police in the alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna in Krishna Lanka police station.

Justice Y Lakshmana Rao issued interim orders after hearing a petition filed by South Zone ACP K Manasa challenging the Vijayawada court’s decision to record the statements of the complainant and witnesses in the private complaint. The High Court also issued notices to Gurumoorthy and adjourned the case for six weeks.

The judge observed that the MP had not alleged in his complaint that police had failed to register an FIR, acted with bias or that the investigation was proceeding improperly.

The court noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the State government had not yet completed its investigation or filed a final report.

Gurumoorthy had approached the Vijayawada court seeking an inquiry against the senior police officials under provisions relating to murder, conspiracy and destruction of evidence in connection with Sai Krishna’s disappearance and alleged custodial death.

Senior counsel Unnam Muralidhar Rao, appearing for ACP Manasa, argued that the private complaint was not maintainable. Public Prosecutor Menda Lakshminarayana said the State government had taken the matter seriously and constituted the SIT.

The High Court directed that all further proceedings on the complaint remain until the next hearing.