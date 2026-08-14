Kumki operations helped cut human fatalities by 70% in Andhra, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deployment of trained ‘Kumki’ elephants has helped Andhra Pradesh reduce human fatalities in forest-fringe areas by 70%, while bringing down crop damage in areas affected by human-elephant conflict, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday.

Addressing a national-level conference in Visakhapatnam to mark World Elephant Day, Pawan Kalyan noted that the Kumki elephants had so far been deployed in 15 key operations to manage wild elephants. Four Kumki elephants were brought from Karnataka with the cooperation of the government, and specially trained for operations involving wild elephants. Their deployment has yielded positive results in the Agency areas, he added.

The State has also launched its own programme to train Kumki elephants. Jayanth, a trained Kumki elephant, is currently being deployed in Parvathipuram Manyam district, while the government has set a target of training two Kumki elephants every year.

Pawan recalled the difficulties faced by people in the Agency areas, Palamaner and Parvathipuram Manyam due to elephant movement.

“Coexistence between people and wildlife without conflict should be considered an important measure of development,” he observed, stressing the need to ensure that farmers living along forest fringes can cultivate their lands without fear while protecting elephant habitats.