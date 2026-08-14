Kumki operations helped cut human fatalities by 70% in Andhra, says Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deployment of trained ‘Kumki’ elephants has helped Andhra Pradesh reduce human fatalities in forest-fringe areas by 70%, while bringing down crop damage in areas affected by human-elephant conflict, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Thursday.
Addressing a national-level conference in Visakhapatnam to mark World Elephant Day, Pawan Kalyan noted that the Kumki elephants had so far been deployed in 15 key operations to manage wild elephants. Four Kumki elephants were brought from Karnataka with the cooperation of the government, and specially trained for operations involving wild elephants. Their deployment has yielded positive results in the Agency areas, he added.
The State has also launched its own programme to train Kumki elephants. Jayanth, a trained Kumki elephant, is currently being deployed in Parvathipuram Manyam district, while the government has set a target of training two Kumki elephants every year.
Pawan recalled the difficulties faced by people in the Agency areas, Palamaner and Parvathipuram Manyam due to elephant movement.
“Coexistence between people and wildlife without conflict should be considered an important measure of development,” he observed, stressing the need to ensure that farmers living along forest fringes can cultivate their lands without fear while protecting elephant habitats.
The Deputy CM also highlighted the State’s HANUMAN (Healing and Nurturing Units for Monitoring, Aid and Nursing of Wildlife) project, which combines rapid response, technology and damage mitigation to address human-wildlife conflict. “Under the programme, 93 response vehicles and seven wildlife ambulances have been deployed. More than 200 wild animals have been rescued and over 30 relocated to safer areas,” he highlighted.
During the conference, Pawan Kalyan and Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh released ‘Project Elephant - 30 Giant Steps’, prepared by the State Forest Department.
A special artwork created by AP Kalamkari artisans was unveiled. Prizes were presented to winners of a national drawing competition conducted in 21,450 schools, involving around 20 lakh students.
The ‘Gaja Gaurav’ award was presented to Odisha Forest Department official Jugal Nayak, who died while protecting elephants. Forest personnel who contributed to elephant conservation, awareness and protection efforts were also honoured.