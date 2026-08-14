Officials make presentation on outcomes of excise policy in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: A meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to review and formulate Excise policies was held at the office of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise at Mangalagiri on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mines and Geology and Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra.

The meeting was attended online by MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. Principal Secretary, Revenue (Excise) Department, Mukesh Kumar Meena, Director of Excise and Prohibition Chamakuri Sridhar, Director of Enforcement Rahul Dev Sharma and other senior officials of the Prohibition and Excise Department were present.

During the meeting, the Excise Department made a detailed presentation on the performance and outcomes of the Retail Excise Policy 2024-26 up to July 2026.

Officials also placed before the GoM various proposed models for the Retail Excise Policy to be implemented after September 30, 2026, when the existing policy expires.

The Department also presented inputs and suggestions received from various stakeholders for consideration while framing the new policy.

The Group of Ministers held detailed discussions on the proposed models and examined the available inputs and data during the meeting.