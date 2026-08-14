Rs 114-crore Srikalahasti temple upgrade plan awaits Centre’s nod

TIRUPATI: Temple authorities have submitted a Rs 114.06 crore proposal to the Centre under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme to improve pilgrim and tourist amenities at the famous Srikalahasteeswara Temple.

The Centre has already sanctioned funds under the scheme for major temples at Amaravati, Srisailam and Annavaram and is considering Srikalahasti for inclusion in the programme. Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy had earlier submitted a representation to the Union Tourism Minister seeking funds for the development of the temple and its surroundings.

Temple authorities, in coordination with the Tourism Department, prepared the comprehensive development plan and submitted it to the Centre, citing the temple’s growing spiritual and tourism significance.

The temple attracts pilgrims from across the country and abroad, particularly for the Rahu-Ketu Sarpa Dosha Nivarana Puja. Foreign visitor numbers have also increased in recent years, with tourists and devotees visiting for darshan of Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunamba and to perform special pujas.

Officials said the proposed projects aim to improve tourism infrastructure and encourage visitors to stay longer in Srikalahasti. At present, the lack of landscaped gardens, recreational spaces and other tourist amenities prompts many visitors to leave soon after darshan.

The proposals include a ropeway to Kailasagiri, an amenities centre, improved queue lines, granite flooring, a stone-built Mahaprakaram, development of the banks of the Swarnamukhi river, a cultural art plaza, lighting systems and bus shelters.

“If the proposals receive the Centre’s approval and funding, officials expect the projects to significantly improve the pilgrim experience and give a major boost to tourism in Srikalahasti,” a senior official of the Srikalahasteeswara Devasthanam told TNIE.