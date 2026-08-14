SIT report shows Group I exam lapses: Minister Dola

VIJAYAWADA: Social Welfare Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the SIT report on irregularities in Group I recruitment process during the previous YSRCP government had exposed the extent to which the careers of unemployed youth were compromised.

He said the report had brought out serious lapses in the handling and evaluation of answer sheets and demanded that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should explain the findings to the people and the youth of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the Minister said the NDA coalition government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had conducted the recent DSC recruitment in a transparent manner, filling more than 16,000 posts while ensuring that no deserving candidate was denied an opportunity.

He said the government was committed to creating employment opportunities for youth and had taken the first major step towards fulfilling its election promise of creating 20 lakh jobs. He pointed out that the DSC process had overcome around 350 legal challenges.