YSRCP keeps DSC row alive despite NDA’s counter, gains political traction ahead of local polls

VIJAYAWADA: Have the ruling NDA parties failed to effectively counter the allegations made by the opposition party YSRCP with regard to the DSC? Though TDP leaders claimed that officials of the Education Department and SAAP clarified the issues raised by YSRCP, and that the Chief Minister, Ministers and party leaders also countered the charges, YSRCP is still sticking to what it calls illogical demands to gain political mileage.
TDP leaders are of the view that the government took the allegations over the DSC very seriously and countered them with facts. They also pointed out that the AP High Court faulted the YSRCP MLC for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the DSC without any evidence. However, YSRCP is trying to keep the matter alive as it has no other issues to corner the government, a senior TDP leader said.
Political analysts say YSRCP has successfully reactivated its leaders and cadre who were unhappy with party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over issues including the Mavigun statement and support to Seediri Appalaraju. The party used the DSC agitation to bring the cadre back into action. With local body elections due in a few months, the DSC issue has worked to the advantage of YSRCP in mobilizing its base.
YSRCP is not demanding cancellation of the Mega DSC or removal of those who have already secured jobs. Instead, it is demanding action against those involved in alleged irregularities and the resignation of Nara Lokesh. However, YSRCP is yet to respond to the High Court’s question on why victims have not come forward if irregularities have occurred.
While the government has rejected what it calls baseless allegations made by YSRCP, and petitions filed in the High Court have failed to stand judicial scrutiny, the ruling TDP, Jana Sena and BJP have not responded as effectively on the ground even as YSRCP is aggressively pushing the protests.
Initially, YSRCP attempted to stall the DSC by filing a large number of petitions in the courts.
Now, after the successful completion of the recruitment, the opposition has come up with allegations of irregularities in the DSC without having any evidence, another TDP leader said.
Sources in TDP revealed that though YSRCP may not attend the Assembly, the government is planning to give a detailed presentation on the DSC on the floor of the House to prove that the allegations of YSRCP are baseless.
YSRCP, which has been on the roads for several days, has now decided to raise its voice in the AP Legislative Council to demand the resignation of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged irregularities that took place in the DSC for recruiting teachers.
Though TDP leaders are demanding that YSRCP MLAs come to the Assembly to discuss the DSC, the opposition has opted to attend the Council as it has sufficient number of MLCs. YSRCP leaders defended their stand and said the party exposed the leakage and paper sourcing scandals, irregularities in the sports quota and the involvement of Education Minister Lokesh.