YSRCP keeps DSC row alive despite NDA’s counter, gains political traction ahead of local polls

VIJAYAWADA: Have the ruling NDA parties failed to effectively counter the allegations made by the opposition party YSRCP with regard to the DSC? Though TDP leaders claimed that officials of the Education Department and SAAP clarified the issues raised by YSRCP, and that the Chief Minister, Ministers and party leaders also countered the charges, YSRCP is still sticking to what it calls illogical demands to gain political mileage.

TDP leaders are of the view that the government took the allegations over the DSC very seriously and countered them with facts. They also pointed out that the AP High Court faulted the YSRCP MLC for filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on the DSC without any evidence. However, YSRCP is trying to keep the matter alive as it has no other issues to corner the government, a senior TDP leader said.

Political analysts say YSRCP has successfully reactivated its leaders and cadre who were unhappy with party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over issues including the Mavigun statement and support to Seediri Appalaraju. The party used the DSC agitation to bring the cadre back into action. With local body elections due in a few months, the DSC issue has worked to the advantage of YSRCP in mobilizing its base.

YSRCP is not demanding cancellation of the Mega DSC or removal of those who have already secured jobs. Instead, it is demanding action against those involved in alleged irregularities and the resignation of Nara Lokesh. However, YSRCP is yet to respond to the High Court’s question on why victims have not come forward if irregularities have occurred.