YSRCP leader Jagan attacks Andhra government over ‘vindictive politics’, alleges misuse of police cases

KURNOOL: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, alleging that ‘vindictive and conspiratorial politics’ had taken root in the State under what he called a “Red Book Constitution”.

Jagan met Alur MLA Veerupakshi at Panchalingala jail, where the legislator was remanded in connection with the Nenakal village violence case. During the mulaqat, Jagan assured Veerupakshi of the party’s full support and urged him not to lose courage.

Speaking to the media later, Jagan alleged that three cases had been registered against the Alur MLA within a short span of time. He accused the ruling coalition of targeting political opponents and misusing official machinery.

He alleged that those who questioned the government were being intimidated through police cases and arrests, and claimed that victims were being turned into accused persons. Referring to the case involving Veerupakshi, Jagan said the MLA had gone to the spot to protect a party worker but was subsequently implicated in the case. He further claimed that 38 people had been sent to jail.