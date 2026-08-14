YSRCP leader Jagan attacks Andhra government over ‘vindictive politics’, alleges misuse of police cases

KURNOOL: Former chief minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Andhra Pradesh coalition government, alleging that ‘vindictive and conspiratorial politics’ had taken root in the State under what he called a “Red Book Constitution”.
Jagan met Alur MLA Veerupakshi at Panchalingala jail, where the legislator was remanded in connection with the Nenakal village violence case. During the mulaqat, Jagan assured Veerupakshi of the party’s full support and urged him not to lose courage.
Speaking to the media later, Jagan alleged that three cases had been registered against the Alur MLA within a short span of time. He accused the ruling coalition of targeting political opponents and misusing official machinery.
He alleged that those who questioned the government were being intimidated through police cases and arrests, and claimed that victims were being turned into accused persons. Referring to the case involving Veerupakshi, Jagan said the MLA had gone to the spot to protect a party worker but was subsequently implicated in the case. He further claimed that 38 people had been sent to jail.
“The Red Book Constitution and coalition Constitution are being implemented in Andhra Pradesh,” Jagan alleged, accusing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government of abusing its authority and weakening democratic institutions.
He said the YSRCP would provide full legal support to Veerupakshi and other party leaders facing cases. Jagan reiterated that the party would continue to oppose what he termed the coalition government’s ‘vendetta politics.’
Jagan received a warm welcome from party cadres and supporters on his arrival in Kurnool. However, security was tightened around the jailand restrictions imposed on the movement of supporters.
Police limited Jagan’s convoy to eight vehicles and directed party workers to stay away from the prison premises. Former ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Buggana Rajendranath Reddy accompanied him. Tension was reported at several places in Kurnool and Nandyal districts, particularly Yemmiganur, Allagadda and Dhone, after police stopped vehicles carrying YSRCP leaders and supporters heading towards Kurnool.