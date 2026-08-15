103-member BJP executive panel formed for Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a 103-member State Executive Committee with an objective of strengthening the party organisation and expanding its presence at the grassroots level.

BJP AP State president PVN Madhav approved the organisational appointments, which have come into immediate effect.

The committee consists of 68 State Executives, three Permanent Invitees and 32 Special Invitees.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and MLC Somu Veerraju have been appointed as Permanent Invitees.

The Special Invitees include Union Minister of State Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MPs CM Ramesh, Paka Venkata Satya Narayana, R Krishnaiah, MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, C Adinarayana Reddy and YS Chowdary.

Former minister Kamineni Srinivas, Nallimilli Rama Krishna Reddy, PV Parthasarathi, Pothula Sunitha, GVL Narasimha Rao, TG Venkatesh, Kottapalli Geetha and Velagapalli Varaprasad Rao are among the other Special Invitees.

The State Executive list includes representatives from all districts. Bi Uma Maheshwara Rao, Battula Pavan Sai Kumar, Paka Raninaga Mallika, Medapati Ravindra Reddy, Mutta Naveen Krishna, Guttikonda Sri Rajababu, Muvvala Venkata Rama Subbarao and Yadlapati Swarooparani have been appointed to the State Executive.