35 of 40 RTC employees’ issues resolved, 1.5K new buses soon: N Balasubramanyam

VIJAYAWADA: The State-run APSRTC vice chairman and managing director (VC & MD) N Balasubramanyam said 35 out of 40 major issues raised by APSRTC employees’ associations have been resolved through discussions between the management and the Joint Action Committee (JAC), while the remaining five issues have been referred to the government for consideration.

Addressing the media, along with senior officials and JAC representatives, after a meeting on Friday, Balasubramanyam said the discussions were conducted in a cordial atmosphere, with employee welfare and the corporation's long-term interests in mind. He said the state government had approved compassionate appointments for 76 eligible family members of medically unfit employees. A one-time relaxation was also granted in cases where the prescribed period had expired.

“Around 1,550 new buses are expected to be added to the fleet over next six to seven months. This includes 1,050 electric buses under PM-eBus Sewa, with 750 proposed in the first phase and 300 in second,” he said.

“On the other hand, APSRTC is strengthening employee health initiatives. Plans were underway to establish seven dispensaries and an area hospital in Vizag,” he said.