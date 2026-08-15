Aadhaar e-KYC enabled across ULBs in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Citizens accessing online civic services across Andhra Pradesh will no longer be required to repeatedly submit multiple identity documents, with the State government enabling voluntary Aadhaar-based authentication across all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department issued G.O.Ms.No.179 on Friday, officially notifying the integration of e-KYC and Yes/No Aadhaar authentication services into digital municipal platforms state-wide.

Formulated under Rule 5 of the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance Rules, 2020, read with the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the order comes following formal approval from the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in consultation with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The initiative aligns with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision to transition AP into a technology-first administration that leverages real-time systems and clean databases to enhance the speed, transparency, and convenience of public service delivery.

Addressing privacy and accessibility concerns, the government emphasised that Aadhaar integration is strictly voluntary and consent-based. The notification explicitly mandates that municipal officials cannot deny services to any individual who declines to undergo digital authentication or is unable to complete the process due to technical constraints.

In all such instances, authorities are legally required to accept alternative government-issued identity documents, specifically including Passports, Ration Cards, Voter ID cards, or Driving Licences.

Highlighting the scope of the reform, MA&UD Principal Secretary S Suresh Kumar stated that technology must actively eliminate administrative friction rather than create additional hurdles for the public. He noted that while digitisation protects public systems against impersonation, duplicate applications, and fraudulent activity, the administration remains equally committed to preventing digital exclusion.

The framework complements the AP’s municipal e-governance network, including portals such as Mana Mitra, aimed at minimising physical visits to municipal offices and streamlining civic transactions.