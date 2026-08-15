Andhra Pradesh

Ambati gets High Court relief, cops told to follow law

Manikyalarao had complained that Rambabu posted a morphed video allegedly intended to defame Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.
Former minister Ambati Rambabu
Former minister Ambati Rambabu Photo | Express
Express News Service
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VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu received relief from the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday in a case registered against him by Arundalpet police in Guntur.

Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao directed the police to act against Rambabu strictly in accordance with law and issue him a notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS, seeking his explanation. Notices were also issued to the police and complainant Pilli Manikyalarao, Guntur district TDP president. The court adjourned further hearing to next month.

Manikyalarao had complained that Rambabu posted a morphed video allegedly intended to defame Union Minister of State Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar.

High Court
Ambati Rambabu

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