Andhra Pradesh gets 25.1L MT fertiliser allocation for Rabi season

VIJAYAWADA: AP is set to receive 25.10 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers for the Rabi 2026-27 season, an increase of 2.02 lakh MT over last year, with the Centre enhancing allocations of key fertilisers including DAP, MOP, SSP and complex fertilisers to meet the requirements of farmers across the State.

The allocations were finalised at the national-level zonal conference on Rabi 2026-27 crops held on Friday, which reviewed fertiliser requirements, availability and allocations for all States. Director of Agriculture, AP, Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, represented the State at the conference.

According to the Agriculture Department, the total area under agriculture and horticultural crops in Andhra Pradesh for Rabi 2026-27 has been estimated at 51.76 lakh hectares.

The State has been allocated 9.50 lakh MT of urea, compared with 9.38 lakh MT during Rabi 2025-26. The DAP allocation has been increased from 2.20 lakh MT to 3 lakh MT, while MOP (potash) has gone up from 1 lakh MT to 1.30 lakh MT. The allocation of complex fertilisers has increased from 9.50 lakh MT to 10 lakh MT, and SSP (super phosphate) from 1 lakh MT to 1.30 lakh MT.