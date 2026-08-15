Andhra Pradesh gets 58 new firefighting vehicles, rescue gear

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State was modernising the Fire Services Department to protect lives and property during fire accidents and disasters.

He flagged off 58 new firefighting vehicles, procured at a cost of around Rs 40 crore with funds from the 15th Finance Commission, at Seed Access Road in Undavalli village of Guntur district.

On the occasion, the Fire Services department officials explained the features and capabilities of the vehicles to him. They said 25 advanced firefighting vehicles, costing Rs 18.68 crore, had been introduced to respond quickly to emergencies in rural and forest areas and provide immediate firefighting services at accident sites.

Another 20 water bowsers, procured at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore, have been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted water supply during major fire incidents. Each bowser can carry up to 14,000 litres of water and would be particularly useful in tackling fires in urban and industrial areas.

The department has also introduced 13 quick-response multipurpose firefighting vehicles at a cost of Rs 6.37 crore. Equipped with advanced technology, these vehicles are designed to reach narrow and congested areas quickly.