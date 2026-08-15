Andhra Pradesh gets 58 new firefighting vehicles, rescue gear

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the State was modernising the Fire Services Department to protect lives and property during fire accidents and disasters.
He flagged off 58 new firefighting vehicles, procured at a cost of around Rs 40 crore with funds from the 15th Finance Commission, at Seed Access Road in Undavalli village of Guntur district.
On the occasion, the Fire Services department officials explained the features and capabilities of the vehicles to him. They said 25 advanced firefighting vehicles, costing Rs 18.68 crore, had been introduced to respond quickly to emergencies in rural and forest areas and provide immediate firefighting services at accident sites.
Another 20 water bowsers, procured at a cost of Rs 14.79 crore, have been kept ready to ensure uninterrupted water supply during major fire incidents. Each bowser can carry up to 14,000 litres of water and would be particularly useful in tackling fires in urban and industrial areas.
The department has also introduced 13 quick-response multipurpose firefighting vehicles at a cost of Rs 6.37 crore. Equipped with advanced technology, these vehicles are designed to reach narrow and congested areas quickly.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Naidu said the State government was procuring modern firefighting vehicles and equipment in phases at a total cost of Rs 252.86 crore with Central and State government funds. In the first phase, 65 vehicles were made available at a cost of Rs 33 crore, while the second phase includes the 58 vehicles launched on Friday. He said more firefighting vehicles and equipment would be introduced under the third phase. “
The government was also focusing on strengthening fire station infrastructure. Construction of 17 new fire station buildings is underway, with Rs 2.25 crore being spent on each building. Six buildings have already been completed, while 36 other fire stations are being modernised,” he explained.
Naidu said the government was strengthening firefighting infrastructure across the State to improve emergency response and disaster management.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and Fire Services DG Venkata Ramana were among those present.