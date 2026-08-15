BSNL launches Rs 1 Freedom 2.0 offer in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In view of India’s 80th Independence Day, BSNL has launched the ‘Rs 1 Freedom 2.0’ mobile offer in Andhra Pradesh, providing 1GB data per day, 100 SMS daily and unlimited voice calls for 24 days, said ITS, Chief General Manager of BSNL AP Circle, M Seshachalam.

He announced four new initiatives for customers. He said BSNL has deployed indigenous 4G under Atmanirbhar Bharat. AP has about 6,850 towers and 15,000 BTSs. Under the 4G Saturation Project, 1,359 towers have been set up to connect 2,641 remote villages, with major work in Araku, ASR and Chittoor. BSNL has ordered over 26,300 new 4G BTS sites.