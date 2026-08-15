Father of the Nation’s deep connection with temple town

TIRUPATI: As India prepares to mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, the historic visits of Mahatma Gandhi to Tirupati highlight the deep connection between the freedom struggle and the social reform movement that accompanied it.

Gandhi visited Tirupati three times — in 1921, 1929, and 1933 — during crucial phases of the fight against British rule.

His first visit in September 1921, at the height of the Non-Cooperation Movement, drew nearly 20,000 people to a public meeting.

Gandhi urged support for the national movement, promotion of khadi, and a boycott of foreign goods. Local residents contributed generously to the Tilak Swarajya Fund.

In 1929, Gandhi returned to Tirupati as the movement gathered momentum, focusing on khadi promotion and mobilisation of public support. His third visit, on December 31, 1933, came during his nationwide campaign against untouchability.

By then, Gandhi had expanded his conception of freedom beyond political independence, insisting that Swaraj would be meaningless if caste discrimination persisted.

At Tirupati, he questioned restrictions on Dalits entering Tirumala and raised their right to worship at the Venkateswara temple.

His intervention underscored how the freedom struggle sought both liberation from colonial rule and social emancipation from discrimination.

Gandhi’s journeys across India carried the ideals of nationalism, self-reliance, and social equality into towns and villages.

Tirupati, already a major pilgrimage centre, provided him with a powerful platform to spread these messages.

As the nation completes 79 years of independence, Gandhi’s Tirupati visits remain a reminder that the struggle was not only to end British rule but also to build a society founded on equality, unity, and justice.

Nearly a century later, they continue to form an important part of the city’s freedom-movement history, linking the sacrifices of the independence generation with the democratic values of present-day India.