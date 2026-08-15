Independence Day brings new hope for bonded labour survivors

NELLORE: For some of the recently rescued bonded labourers, Independence Day will symbolise a freedom that is deeply personal - the freedom to leave an exploitative workplace, demand their wages, return home and rebuild their lives with dignity.

Katthi Kotaiah and his wife Gangamma will remember August as their first Independence Day after being rescued from bonded labour. There are nearly 20 workers from the Yanadi community employed at a wood-cutting unit in Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district.

The couple had taken an advance of Rs 1 lakh from the owner to meet their family’s financial needs. The workers were allegedly made to work long hours, while their wages were controlled by the employer. They lived in tarpaulin shelters without clean water, sanitation or proper bedding, and their movement was restricted.

Kotaiah and some other workers eventually escaped and, with the support of Yanadi Tribal Union leaders, approached the District Collector. They were subsequently identified as bonded labourers and released. The couple is now living in Allur in Prakasam district and attempting to rebuild their lives.

In Tirupati district, Nagaraj and his wife Chitra endured a prolonged period of exploitation. They joined a photo-frame-making unit after receiving an advance of Rs 20,000 and being promised weekly wages of Rs 5,000 each. Their wages were later withheld, and they remained at the workplace for one year and seven months.

The couple said they lacked adequate food, clean water and sanitation. Chitra, who had health issues, was allegedly denied leave. The heavy workload and heat severely affected her health, and she suffered three abortions. Government intervention eventually led to their rescue. They are now living in Sangavaram ST colony in Gudur division.