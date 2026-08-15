Polavaram works will be completed by end of March 2027, says Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Friday announced an accelerated completion deadline for the flagship Polavaram Project, stating that the government aims to complete all works by March 2027, well ahead of its original December 2027 schedule, to align with the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat following a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the Minister revealed that overall project progress currently stands at 77 per cent.

Breakdown figures indicate that civil works have reached 90 per cent completion, land acquisition stands at 94 per cent, and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) execution is at 52 per cent. Despite recent heavy flood inflows of 14 lakh cusecs in the Godavari River, execution remained uninterrupted, with ECRF Gap-1 and Gap-2 works reaching 48 per cent and 36 per cent progress, respectively.

Ramanaidu highlighted that the government spent an amount of Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,800 crore to expedite critical works along the Polavaram Left Main Canal (LMC), including overcoming complex engineering challenges at 11 National Highway crossings and major river cuts.

Water is scheduled to be released through the Left Canal by the end of this month to supply drinking, agricultural, and industrial water up to Anakapalli in North Coastal Andhra.

To ensure seamless execution, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu directed that all land acquisition, R&R colony construction, and displaced family resettlements be completed by December 2026—establishing a six-month buffer before project commissioning.