Ponguru Narayana defends Deputy CM’s absence

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana on Friday dismissed criticisms from the Opposition YSR Congress Party regarding the inauguration of the Seed Access Road in Amaravati, clarifying that Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was unable to attend due to a pre-scheduled official meet.

Speaking at the Kakinada District Review Committee (DRC) meeting at the Collectorate, Narayana explained that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked him to invite the Deputy Chief Minister.

However, Pawan Kalyan was required to attend a World Elephant Day event in Vizag alongside a Union Minister, which fell under his departmental portfolio. The Minister added that Pawan Kalyan had officially conveyed his best wishes through social media and media updates, cautioning against political misrepresentation.

Narayana assured that Amaravati’s construction will be completed strictly according to the Chief Minister’s roadmap, noting that legal challenges surrounding capital lands have been cleared.

He announced that quarters for MLAs and MLCs will be handed over to the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman by the CM on August 18 for allotment via a lottery system.

The Minister directed officials to resolve power line issues in Pithapuram, extend crop insurance deadlines for farmers, and prepare for potential El Niño impacts.