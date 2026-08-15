Prioritise drinking water, Naidu tells Water Resources officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed the Water Resources Department to strictly manage the State’s water assets in accordance with a structured Water Movement Plan, laying down a firm mandate that drinking water needs in both urban and rural areas must take top priority.

Reviewing the department’s operations at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that given the current rainfall deficit across Andhra Pradesh, officials must deploy an immediate action plan to make the most efficient use of existing water storage in reservoirs, local irrigation tanks, and underground aquifers.

During the meeting, officials briefed the Chief Minister on the current status of key projects, noting that 89.9 per cent of the main civil works on the Polavaram Project have now been completed. Work is progressing rapidly on the crucial ECRF Gap-1 and Gap-2 earth-cum-rockfill dam structures, as well as on the Polavaram Left Main Canal.

Officials informed Naidu that despite recent heavy flood inflows of 14 lakh cusecs in the Godavari River, construction at the dam site continued smoothly without any major disruptions.

Setting clear timelines, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete all balance works on the Polavaram Left Canal up to Visakhapatnam on a war footing by March next year. In the interim, he ordered the department to fill up all available water bodies, local tanks, and reservoirs along the route up to Anakapalli.