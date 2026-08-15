Rs 6.23 crore allocated for Guntur drainage system revamp

GUNTUR: The decades-old Mondigate drainage problem in Guntur city is set to get a permanent solution with the Railway Department sanctioning Rs 6.23 crore for modernisation of the drainage system. Union Minister of State Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with East Guntur MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, laid the foundation stone for the works on Friday.

Pemmasani said the drainage water generated in Guntur city was being discharged through three points, including Peakalavagu and Mondigate. He said he and Naseer Ahmed had inspected the problems faced by local residents and concluded that the drainage capacity needed to be increased to 50,000 litres for a permanent solution. The works were estimated to cost Rs 7-8 crore.