YSRCP misleading youth, says Seedap G Deepak Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: Seedap Chairman G Deepak Reddy said the Coalition government was implementing a comprehensive strategy to create jobs and provide quality skill training to youth. He accused the YSRCP of misleading unemployed youth through street plays and false propaganda.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Friday, Deepak Reddy questioned the credibility of YSRCP street plays, saying political workers and older unemployed leaders, rather than ‘Gen-Z’ youth, largely participated in them.

Referring to the final chargesheet submitted by the SIT to the court over alleged APPSC irregularities during the previous government, he said the issue concerned thousands of young people and demanded that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy apologise to them.

Rejecting the YSRCP’s job-creation allegations, Deepak Reddy said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was implementing Swarnandhra Vision 2047. AP had attracted 25 per cent of investments coming into India, while FDI had increased six-fold, he said.

Projects worth Rs 11.37 lakh crore had been grounded, expected to create 10 lakh confirmed jobs. The State had received investment commitments worth nearly Rs 23 lakh crore in two years, with 24 lakh jobs expected, he said.

Of the 20 lakh jobs promised during Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra, 7,28,347 had been provided, he said.