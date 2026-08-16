29 Best Teacher Awardees sent to Finland for global education exposure programme

VIJAYAWADA: A 29-member delegation of government school teachers departed for Finland on Saturday to participate in a specialised international education exposure programme aimed at introducing globally recognised teaching methodologies into Andhra Pradesh’s public school system.

The cohort, comprising State Best Teacher Awardees from State-run schools across Andhra Pradesh, was selected for the professional development initiative organised in collaboration with the University of Turku, Finland.

During the eight-day onsite training module scheduled from August 17 to 26, the educators will visit Turku and Rauma.

Their itinerary features direct classroom observations, site visits to Early Childhood Education Centres and Teacher Training Schools, and structured interactive sessions with Finnish educators to study foundational learning and student well-being models.

Highlighting the state’s vision behind facilitating the exposure trip, Minister for Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh emphasised that upgrading teacher capabilities is central to driving long-term educational reforms.

“Teachers are the building blocks of our society and the architects of our children’s future,” Lokesh said. “Empowering them with the right knowledge, skills, and global exposure is of utmost importance so they can bring back new ideas and best practices from Finland and adapt them to our schools.”

The curriculum focuses on enhancing early childhood education frameworks, integrating digital learning tools into daily instruction, and developing mentorship capabilities.

Upon completing the training, the participating teachers will design and implement school-specific pilot projects based on their learnings from the Finnish system. Additionally, the delegates will act as master resource persons and mentors at the district and mandal levels.