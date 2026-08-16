Abhyasikas nurture student dreams after school

VIJAYAWADA: School may be over for the day, but for Bhargav, a Class VIII student, school does not end with the final bell. Each evening, he heads to his neighbourhood Abhyasika for two more hours of study, activities and companionship. “I have improved so much because of these regular tuitions,” he said.

Across Vijayawada, thousands of children share this routine. Homework and lessons are completed, but there is also time for stories, activities, meals and simply being with friends.

Run by Seva Bharati, nearly 100 Abhyasikas operate in slums and rural areas, reaching about 3,500 children. The centres provide academic support to children from economically weaker families while offering a safe, familiar after‑school space.

Sessions are held six days a week, often in teachers’ homes, with teachers drawn from the same locality.

Alongside lessons, 30 minutes are devoted to stories, moral teachings and activities beyond the syllabus. Children are encouraged to maintain hygiene, discipline and confidence in speaking.

At the Mogalarajapuram centre, teacher Sri Vidhya has worked for nine years. “Kids are the future,” she said, noting how extra time helps children ask questions, take interest in studies and think beyond their surroundings.