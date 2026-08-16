Andhra Pradesh

Agastya to set up Rs 7,800 cr solar manufacturing plant in Andhra

The project is expected to generate over 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.
left-to-right - Mr. Gaurav Tripathi, VP - Solar & EPC Business, Agastya Energy, Mr. Bernhard Rack, CEO, Agastya Energy, Mr. Anubhav Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, AAG (Anubhav Agarwal Group), Mrs. Ashima Agarwal, Promoter Family, Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Group Chairman, Agastya Energy, Mr. Amit Agarwal, CFO, Agastya Energy.
left-to-right - Mr. Gaurav Tripathi, VP - Solar & EPC Business, Agastya Energy, Mr. Bernhard Rack, CEO, Agastya Energy, Mr. Anubhav Agarwal, Founder & Chairman, AAG (Anubhav Agarwal Group), Mrs. Ashima Agarwal, Promoter Family, Mr. Ajay Kumar Agarwal, Group Chairman, Agastya Energy, Mr. Amit Agarwal, CFO, Agastya Energy. Photo | Express
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KURNOOL: In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and clean energy sectors, Agastya Green Energy Limited, a part of the Anubhav Agarwal Group (AAG), on Saturday announced an investment of Rs 7,800 crore to establish an integrated solar manufacturing plant in the state.

The facility, coming up at the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool district, will feature a capacity of 12 GW each for integrated solar ingot and wafer manufacturing. The expansion complements the company’s existing solar cell and module production capabilities, building a fully integrated solar photovoltaic (PV) value chain. The project is expected to generate over 3,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Group Chairman Anubhav Agarwal said the Rs 7,800 crore investment reflects the company’s long-term commitment to India’s energy transition, reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic supply chains.

Andhra
Rs 7,800 cr solar

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