Andhra Cricket Association will organise premier league for women to provide exposure: MP

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) president Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has announced the association in organising Women’s Andhra Premier League (APL), aimed at providing greater opportunities and exposure to women cricketers in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chinni said the league will be conducted under the guidance of former India women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj. The tournament will be held from September 15 to 26 at the Mangalagiri ground, with day-night matches.

He said four franchise teams have been selected through an auction, with the base price fixed at Rs 35 lakh. Ushodaya Enterprises emerged as the highest bidder, acquiring a team for Rs 89 lakh. The other three franchises were bought for Rs 88.50 lakh, Rs 77.77 lakh and Rs 61.11 lakh respectively. “To encourage women’s cricket, school students will be allowed free entry to the matches. Four-team league would be expanded in the future and a dedicated cricket academy would soon be established at Moolapadu,” Chinni explained.

Mithali Raj said the league could help unearth rural talent and provide players with professional-level exposure. She said the auction model would enhance commercial value of women’s cricket.