Andhra Pradesh Development bodies urge on speed and transperency in works

VIJAYAWADA: The 80th Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) headquarters.

At APCRDA, Commissioner V Vijaya Rama Raju hoisted the National Flag and urged employees to accelerate Amaravati’s construction with speed, and transparency. He recalled recent inaugurations of the steel bridge and Seed Access roads by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, calling Amaravati the state’s growth engine under the ‘Swarnandhra Vision 2047’.

Additional Commissioners urged staff to commit to progress under ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

At ADC, Chairperson D Parthasarathy highlighted responsibilities including a 320‑km road network, 13 Land Pooling Scheme zones and Sakhamuru Central Park’s eco‑tourism development. Commendation certificates were presented to outstanding officials.