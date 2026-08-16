Andhra Pradesh Governor Abdul Nazeer hosts Independence Day ‘At Home’

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer and First Lady Sameera Nazeer hosted an ‘At Home’ function at the Lok Bhavan lawns here on Saturday to mark the 80th Independence Day.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Justice Lisa Gill attended the function along with their spouses. Ministers Kollu Ravindra and Nadendla Manohar, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, High Court judges, Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commission officials, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, All India Service officers and political party leaders were among the guests.

NTR district Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhara Babu, officials fromVijayawada commissionerate, defence personnel, sportspersons, meritorious students, Padma awardees, media representatives and freedom fighters also attended the event.

Health workers, representatives of NGOs and other special invitees were present.

Governor Abdul Nazeer welcomed the guests and greeted them on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day celebrations.