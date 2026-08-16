Andhra Pradesh plans drills for outbreak response

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to tackle public health emergencies, the Health and Family Welfare Department is launching a series of simulation exercises across select districts to test Andhra Pradesh’s outbreak response mechanisms.
Announcing the drive, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu said the exercises aim to evaluate how effectively the health network and allied government bodies react from the initial detection of a disease down to its complete containment.
Unlike routine mock drills that focus only on the ground staff’s immediate actions, these simulation drills will test the entire public health machinery, evaluating key operational areas including disease surveillance, inter-departmental communication, lab logistics, supply chains, and public communication to spot systemic gaps before an actual crisis hits.
The department has drawn up a phased schedule covering five vector-borne, zoonotic, and waterborne diseases across the state.
The first phase will take place in Machilipatnam (Krishna district) on August 18 and 19 to test environmental surveillance, data reporting, and medical supply lines for Leptospirosis.
A drill on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) will immediately follow in Bhimavaram (West Godavari) on August 20 and 21, focusing on inter-departmental coordination, emergency protocols, sample packaging, and transport.
Subsequent phases will target Dengue in Visakhapatnam to test private sector integration and vector surveillance, Scrub Typhus in Vizianagaram to check Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) functioning, and Cholera or severe diarrheal diseases in Guntur to focus on water safety and sanitation interventions.
The drills are being organised under a ‘One Health’ framework, bringing together teams from the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), District Medical and Health Officers (DMHOs), animal husbandry, food safety, agriculture, forest, municipal, and panchayat raj departments.
By identifying operational delays, policy hurdles, and resource shortages during these controlled trials, the state health administration aims to fix internal bottlenecks and ensure zero response lag during real-world health emergencies.