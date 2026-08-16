Andhra Pradesh plans drills for outbreak response

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind initiative to tackle public health emergencies, the Health and Family Welfare Department is launching a series of simulation exercises across select districts to test Andhra Pradesh’s outbreak response mechanisms.

Announcing the drive, Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner KVN Chakradhar Babu said the exercises aim to evaluate how effectively the health network and allied government bodies react from the initial detection of a disease down to its complete containment.

Unlike routine mock drills that focus only on the ground staff’s immediate actions, these simulation drills will test the entire public health machinery, evaluating key operational areas including disease surveillance, inter-departmental communication, lab logistics, supply chains, and public communication to spot systemic gaps before an actual crisis hits.

The department has drawn up a phased schedule covering five vector-borne, zoonotic, and waterborne diseases across the state.