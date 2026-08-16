Andhra Pradesh should set national benchmark in supply of quality power: GENCO MD

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh should strive to make its power sector a national benchmark by ensuring reliable, high-quality, and uninterrupted power supply to consumers, APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi said on Saturday.

Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations after hoisting the national flag at Vidyut Soudha alongside APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director Surya Sai Praveen Chand, Nagalakshmi called upon officials and staff across State power utilities to work collectively to strengthen the sector.

Nagalakshmi revealed that APTRANSCO cut its technical transmission losses to a record low of 2.60 percent in 2025–26, driven by continuous digitalisation, modern monitoring, and predictive maintenance.

The transmission network now comprises 384 EHT substations and over 33,140 circuit kilometers of lines, with 17 substations and 1,230 circuit kilometers added under the current government. On the generation front, APGENCO achieved a record generation level of 6,009 MW on January 3, supported by improved coal supply and efficient maintenance.

Overall State generation grew from 77,640.55 million units in 2024–25 to 79,684.96 million units in 2025–26, successfully meeting a peak demand of 15,016 MW recorded on May 21, 2026. Outlining future growth plans, the Managing Director stated that APGENCO has taken up a 15,680 MW capacity expansion programme, anchored by the Lower Sileru expansion, Polavaram hydropower project, and Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project.

Renewable energy projects totaling 112.45 GW have been allocated as of June 2026 to position the State as a green hydrogen hub. Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Andhra Pradesh ranks sixth nationally, having solarised 2 lakh households (611.29 MW capacity) as of July 15 toward its target of 17.50 lakh households by 2026–27.