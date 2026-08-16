Hardship fails to block Tirupati girls’ volleyball dreams

TIRUPATI: Financial constraints and difficult family circumstances have not stopped a group of young girls in Tirupati from chasing their dreams on the volleyball court.

For these aspiring athletes from lower‑middle‑class and economically weaker families, volleyball is more than a sport – it is passion, confidence, education, employment and, for some, a secure future.

From schoolchildren in the Under‑14 category to college students competing in Under‑19 tournaments, several girls have steadily emerged as promising players at the State, South Zone and National levels. Over the past three years, at least three have become strong contenders for Indian team selection.

More than half a dozen girls from SV University Campus School, TTD’s Padmavathi Junior and Degree Colleges and other institutions have represented Andhra Pradesh in national‑level Under‑17 and Under‑19 tournaments.

A group of 10 girls pursuing MBA, B.Tech and other degrees have particularly attracted attention with their performances.

For some, the journey began years ago. What started as a school activity became a way of life. “Everything is volleyball for us. We have been learning, practising and playing continuously despite financial difficulties. We believe sport and education together can shape our future,” said KC Shanthija, a probable list player for the 2019 Sub‑Junior Nationals.

For others, the sport carries personal meaning. “I took up volleyball to fulfil my father’s unfulfilled sporting dream. Seeing his daughter get an opportunity he never had, he encouraged me to continue,” said E Shanmukha Priya. For E Jhanavi, volleyball is both passion and pathway to education, employment and stability.