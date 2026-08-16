Hardship fails to block Tirupati girls’ volleyball dreams

TIRUPATI: Financial constraints and difficult family circumstances have not stopped a group of young girls in Tirupati from chasing their dreams on the volleyball court.
For these aspiring athletes from lower‑middle‑class and economically weaker families, volleyball is more than a sport – it is passion, confidence, education, employment and, for some, a secure future.
From schoolchildren in the Under‑14 category to college students competing in Under‑19 tournaments, several girls have steadily emerged as promising players at the State, South Zone and National levels. Over the past three years, at least three have become strong contenders for Indian team selection.
More than half a dozen girls from SV University Campus School, TTD’s Padmavathi Junior and Degree Colleges and other institutions have represented Andhra Pradesh in national‑level Under‑17 and Under‑19 tournaments.
A group of 10 girls pursuing MBA, B.Tech and other degrees have particularly attracted attention with their performances.
For some, the journey began years ago. What started as a school activity became a way of life. “Everything is volleyball for us. We have been learning, practising and playing continuously despite financial difficulties. We believe sport and education together can shape our future,” said KC Shanthija, a probable list player for the 2019 Sub‑Junior Nationals.
For others, the sport carries personal meaning. “I took up volleyball to fulfil my father’s unfulfilled sporting dream. Seeing his daughter get an opportunity he never had, he encouraged me to continue,” said E Shanmukha Priya. For E Jhanavi, volleyball is both passion and pathway to education, employment and stability.
Their perseverance has taken them from local tournaments to State selections, South Zone competitions and National championships, with some now monitored for higher‑level selections. The players train six hours daily while pursuing education, often practising before college and again in the evening. Years of drills, conditioning, blocking and attacking have transformed them into competitive athletes.
Their progress is closely linked to SV University Campus School physical education teacher and NIS‑qualified coach Shanmugam, who has trained young talent for eight years. He provides free coaching at the campus ground, helping girls from financially weaker families access professional training.
His programme now includes advanced equipment for spiking, blocking and vertical‑jump training. “The girls have shown tremendous commitment. We want to give them the best possible training and create opportunities for talented players to reach the national level. We aim to produce national players from Tirupati,” he told TNIE.
From Under‑14 to Under‑19 Nationals, players including E Kumari, M Hasini, D Devi Sree, R Bhojasri, J Havisha, E Shanmukha Priya, E Jhanavi, M Kaliya Hasanthi, K Sumanyashrika, N Sahasra and M Srinidhi have made their mark. KC Thanuja Lakshmi represented Andhra Pradesh at the 2020 Sub‑Junior Nationals, while Shanthija attended the 2019 Indian team trials. P Jyothsna and M Vishnu Priya were associated with the South Zone team from SVU.
Tirupati, traditionally known as a temple city, is now quietly emerging as a centre for women’s volleyball. For these girls, hardship may slow a dream, but it cannot stop one pursued with passion and perseverance.