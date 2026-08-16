Pawan: People must honour freedom fighters by following in their footsteps

KAKINADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan urged the youth to choose the right path and play an active role in building a better society. Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Kakinada district police parade grounds, he said the youth had a key role in taking India towards global leadership and self-reliance.

He said the freedom won through the sacrifices of the country’s freedom fighters should not be viewed merely as a historic event. People must also recognise their responsibility to give true meaning to that freedom, he said, noting that Kakinada was an apt place to reflect on it.

Pawan said the coastal region faced recurring challenges such as cyclones, sea erosion and heavy rains. Yet, fisherfolk continued to venture into the sea, farmers worked in their fields, weavers at their looms and workers at their jobs. The efforts of ordinary people to support their families and improve society were also part of nation-building, he said.

He said Andhra Pradesh was playing a key role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Coordination between the Centre and State governments was helping accelerate development, he said, adding that AP had recently received Rs 4,597 crore following the Centre’s advance release of tax-share funds to States.