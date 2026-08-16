Rs 2,047-cr Railway project to take centrestage in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Rs 2,047-crore Errupalem–Amaravati–Namburu new railway line project (57 km) has taken centrestage as the flagship anchor of Indian Railways’ broad-gauge expansion in central Andhra Pradesh.

Designed to integrate the State’s greenfield capital directly into the national railway network, the strategic line will also function as an essential bypass corridor, relieving heavy traffic congestion at the saturated Vijayawada junction.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw tabled the official figures during the monsoon session of Parliament, outlining a massive statewide infrastructure drive. As of April 2026, the Railway Ministry has sanctioned 42 major projects in Andhra Pradesh—comprising 12 new lines and 30 doubling or multi-tracking works—covering a total length of 4,768 km with an aggregate sanctioned cost of Rs 77,855 crore. The total expenditure on these projects reached Rs 27,851 crore by March 2026, with 1,465 km of track already commissioned.

Significant progress has been made across key passenger and freight corridors running through Guntur and Prakasam districts. A key section of the Vijayawada–Gudur 3rd line project spanning 280 km between Gudur and Peddavadlapudi has already been commissioned.

Additionally, the Railway Ministry has sanctioned a Final Location Survey (FLS) to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the 87 km Ongole–Donakonda new line.