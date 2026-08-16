SSC 100% pass results: CM honours reps of top State-run schools in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday felicitated top-performing State-run schools that secured a 100 percent pass rate and outstanding average marks in the Class 10 (SSC) public examinations held in March 2026.

Presenting mementos to school representatives across various management categories at an event in the capital, the Chief Minister and Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department officials lauded the collective dedication of students and teachers in achieving benchmark academic standards across government institutions.

Among the top achievers across ten management categories, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial Municipal Corporation High School in Kurnool posted the highest overall average score of 556.93 marks with a 100 percent pass rate for all 42 candidates.

Parvathipuram Manyam district emerged as a major academic performer, sweeping top honours in three separate categories: APTWR High School in Malli topped Tribal Welfare schools with a 547.67 average (75/75 passed), KGB Vidyalayam in GL Puram led Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas with a 541.85 average (40/40 passed), and GTWA High School in Malli headed Ashram schools with a 534.42 average (67/67 passed).

In other categories, ZP High School in Kondukuduru (Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district) topped Zilla Parishad institutions with a 540.18 average (89/89 passed), while MJP AP BCWR School for Girls in Neravada (Nandyal district) led BC Welfare schools with a 534.35 average (79/79 passed).

Similarly, APRS Boys School in Appalarajugudem (Eluru district) took the top spot among AP Residential schools with a 525.62 average (68/68 passed), AP Model School in Karavanja (Srikakulam district) led Model schools with a 516.40 average (98/98 passed), APSWR School for Girls in Laxmapuram (Nandyal district) topped Social Welfare schools with a 496.01 average (79/79 passed), and Government High School in Ardhaveedu (Markapuram district) led regular Government schools with a 446.63 average (62/62 passed).