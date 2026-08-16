State’s rise rests on women’s uplift: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government strongly believes that development of women is the development of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-led NDA coalition government has implemented many women-centric schemes in the last two years to empower women in the State.
Marking the successful one year implementation of ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus travel scheme which was rolled out last year, Chandrababu Naidu participated in celebrations organised across the State under the theme “One Year of Stree Shakti - Doubled Self-Respect.”
It may be recalled that the scheme was launched on August 15 last year with the objective of promoting the economic empowerment of women.
As part of the anniversary celebrations, Naidu travelled by bus with women from the Parade Grounds in Nelapadu village and later hosted them for a tea gathering at his camp office. He also interacted with women who had arrived from different districts and sought their feedback on the implementation and impact of the scheme.
Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the economic empowerment of women was essential for the progress of families. He stressed the need to increase women’s incomes and improve their health, saying that only when women were economically secure and healthy could families prosper.
The Chief Minister said the government was working to understand the conditions of poor and middle-class families and provide special support to those who were economically disadvantaged.
He urged women to make effective use of government welfare schemes and use the opportunities to increase their incomes through jobs, businesses and self-employment.
Naidu praised the discipline of DWCRA women’s groups, recalling that he had initiated the savings movement through women’s self-help groups during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. He said DWCRA groups currently had around Rs 25,000 crore in savings in banks and appreciated their record of repaying bank loans regularly.
He said women should focus on marketing DWCRA products to expand their earnings and assured them of government support.
He said the government was also implementing the P4 approach to economically strengthen poor families. Education, he said, encouraged better thinking and paved the way for development.
He highlighted initiatives aimed at improving public health and creating awareness about healthy food and lifestyle practices.
Naidu called upon people to adopt the spirit of ‘Anu Nenu’ and take responsibility for developing their families, villages and the state.