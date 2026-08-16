State’s rise rests on women’s uplift: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that his government strongly believes that development of women is the development of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the TDP-led NDA coalition government has implemented many women-centric schemes in the last two years to empower women in the State.

Marking the successful one year implementation of ‘Stree Shakti’ free bus travel scheme which was rolled out last year, Chandrababu Naidu participated in celebrations organised across the State under the theme “One Year of Stree Shakti - Doubled Self-Respect.”

It may be recalled that the scheme was launched on August 15 last year with the objective of promoting the economic empowerment of women.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Naidu travelled by bus with women from the Parade Grounds in Nelapadu village and later hosted them for a tea gathering at his camp office. He also interacted with women who had arrived from different districts and sought their feedback on the implementation and impact of the scheme.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the economic empowerment of women was essential for the progress of families. He stressed the need to increase women’s incomes and improve their health, saying that only when women were economically secure and healthy could families prosper.