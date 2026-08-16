Unique Independence Day fete in Pithapuram and Kuppam

TIRUPATI/KAKINADA: While Independence Day is typically celebrated with massive gatherings in schools across the state, two single-student primary institutions in Andhra Pradesh witnessed uniquely heartwarming celebrations on Saturday, driven by the dedication of their sole teachers.

At the Boggapalli Foundation School in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district, teacher Suresh made sure the school’s lone student, Darshan, did not miss out on the national festival.

Suresh organised the event on the school premises, hoisting the tricolour alongside young Darshan before distributing sweets and chocolates to ensure the occasion remained memorable for the sole pupil.

The simple ceremony reflected the teacher’s commitment to encouraging his student and keeping the spirit of the national festival alive.

A similar spirit of dedication unfolded at the Pithapuram Bhaskar Special Municipal Elementary School in Kakinada district.

Wanting to make the August 15 celebrations special for his single Class 1 student, teacher Nageswara Rao decorated the school premises using his own money and invited 30 local residents and community delegates to join the flag hoisting.

Following the ceremony, Rao delivered a talk explaining the historical significance of the freedom struggle to the young student and assembled guests.

Explaining the demographic challenge, Pithapuram Mandal Educational Officer (MEO) Ragam Padalu stated that the school, located 2.5 km outside Pithapuram, caters exclusively to Class 1 and 2 students.

While the school had two students during the previous academic year who moved on to another institution for Class 3, only one new admission was recorded for the present academic year.