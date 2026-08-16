Work unitedly to make Andhra Pradesh India’s top State: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Saturday called upon people to rise above caste, religion and regional differences and work collectively to make Andhra Pradesh the country’s leading State. Addressing the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Stadium in Ajit Singh Nagar, Vijayawada, he unfurled the National Flag and received the guard of honour.

He said India’s freedom was the result of the sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters and described the Tricolour as a symbol of the nation’s self-respect. Recalling the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Rani Lakshmibai, Subhas Chandra Bose, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and Alluri Sitarama Raju, he said Independence Day was not merely a date but a reminder of the country’s history and the responsibility to build its future.

Highlighting Vijayawada’s importance, he described the city as a major centre for education and the arts, referring to the Krishna River, Prakasam Barrage, Undavalli Caves and Kondapalli toys.

The Minister said the government was strengthening public education and claimed that 1.10 lakh students had shifted from private to government schools this year. He said the curriculum had been revised, student kits were being distributed and measures were being taken to instil values and respect for women among students.

He said the government was linking industries with colleges and ITIs to bridge the skill gap and improve employment opportunities. He said faculty recruitment was also being undertaken in higher education.