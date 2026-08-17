1,044 cattle sheds for AP's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: The government has sanctioned 1,044 cattle sheds for the district, with each unit estimated at Rs 2 lakh.

Beneficiaries must contribute 10 per cent of the cost, while the remaining amount will be provided through Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin (VB-G RAM-G) funds. A minimum of 30 units will be allotted to each mandal. An estimated Rs 20.88 crore will be released under the scheme for construction.

Earlier, the TDP government sanctioned 869 cattle sheds in the first phase and 930 in the second, totalling 1,799 sheds with Rs 35 crore from MGNREGA material quota funds. This marks the third phase, with 1,044 sheds sanctioned at a cost of Rs 20.88 crore.

Eligibility requires cattle keepers to have their own land for construction and to bear 10 per cent of the cost.

The district Animal Husbandry will identify beneficiaries and monitor implementation. Officials said August 29 is the deadline for beneficiary selection.