AP govt takes steps to minimise stir impact

VIJAYAWADA: In response to the ongoing APJUDA strike, the government has intensified measures to ensure uninterrupted medical services across the State. Director of Secondary Health KVN Chakradhar Babu directed all District Coordinators of Hospital Services (DCHS) to prioritise emergency care, minimise unnecessary referrals, and redeploy available manpower.

Senior residents and DRPs have been relieved to report at medical colleges, while doctors on leave or absent without authorisation have been ordered back to duty. Lists of CASGE and DCSGE doctors are being prepared for temporary deputation to general and teaching hospitals, and PHC second medical officers are also being mobilised. To further strengthen services, Director of Medical Education A Vishnuvardhan has requested private medical colleges to temporarily depute doctors to government hospitals.

Assistant professors in paediatrics, anesthesiology, general medicine, orthopaedics, and obstetrics & gynaecology, along with DRP postgraduate residents, are to be sent to nearby teaching hospitals. He clarified that PG residents should only work under supervision and not be assigned independent responsibilities.