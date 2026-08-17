AP tops nation in AI, big data skills

VIJAYAWADA: Driven by a State-wide push toward emerging technologies, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the national leader in certified talent for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data Analytics (BDA) under the Union Government’s FutureSkills PRIME initiative.

According to data tabled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the Lok Sabha on August 12, Andhra Pradesh tops all states in candidates completing certification, with 1,08,895 individuals certified out of 1,53,783 enrolled over the last three years.

The figures underscore the scale of the state’s technology-skilling effort under Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s focus on building a future-ready workforce.

While Tamil Nadu logged higher total enrolments at 1,61,190 candidates, Andhra Pradesh surged ahead in final completions, outperforming major IT hubs including Maharashtra with 45,277 certified, Telangana with 45,250 certified, and Karnataka with 34,790 certified.

The AI and Big Data metrics form part of a larger FutureSkills PRIME footprint across the state. Total enrolments in Andhra Pradesh across all emerging technology modules—including IoT, Cyber Security, Blockchain, and AR/VR—have crossed 4.34 lakh, with AI and Big Data accounting for more than 2.13 lakh candidates.