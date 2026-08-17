‘Congress must apologise for Vande Mataram insult’: S Vishnuvardhan Reddy

ANANTAPUR: BJP national council member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday criticised the Congress, alleging that its leaders were supporting ‘urban Naxal’ elements and working against the country’s progress.
Addressing the media in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, Reddy sarcastically suggested that the Congress should change its name to the ‘Dimagi Naxals Congress Party’ over statements made by its leaders.
He criticised former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s reported remarks on ‘Dimagi Naxals’, alleging that they exposed the Congress’s ideological position. He said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders were making statements that appeared to justify Naxalism, which had claimed the lives of security personnel and tribal people.
Reddy alleged that the Congress had opposed several major technological and strategic achievements, from India’s nuclear programme to the digital revolution. Criticising its stand on the nuclear and defence sectors, UPI and the use of terms such as ‘saffron terrorism’, he described these as signs of what he called ‘intellectual Naxalism’.
Reddy alleged that the Congress had insulted Vande Mataram and criticised the reported stand of Sonia Gandhi.He demanded that the Congress immediately apologise to the people of the country and said voters would give the party a fitting response through democratic means.