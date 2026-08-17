‘Congress must apologise for Vande Mataram insult’: S Vishnuvardhan Reddy

ANANTAPUR: BJP national council member S Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Sunday criticised the Congress, alleging that its leaders were supporting ‘urban Naxal’ elements and working against the country’s progress.

Addressing the media in Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district, Reddy sarcastically suggested that the Congress should change its name to the ‘Dimagi Naxals Congress Party’ over statements made by its leaders.

He criticised former Union Minister P Chidambaram’s reported remarks on ‘Dimagi Naxals’, alleging that they exposed the Congress’s ideological position. He said it was unfortunate that Congress leaders were making statements that appeared to justify Naxalism, which had claimed the lives of security personnel and tribal people.