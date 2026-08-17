DSC recruits take out rally, denounce claims of scam

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers selected through the DSC-2025 recruitment process organised a massive self-respect rally in Vijayawada on Sunday, protesting what they alleged was misinformation and criticism spread by YSRCP leaders over their selection. The rally began at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on MG Road and proceeded towards the BR Ambedkar statue at Swaraj Maidan. A large number of teachers from the erstwhile Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna and West Godavari districts participated.

During the rally, teachers raised slogans against the alleged campaign by YSRCP leaders questioning the recruitment process. They asserted their selection was based on merit and rejected claims that the recruitment was a ‘mega DSC scam’. Carrying placards, the teachers urged critics to stop making allegations and ‘know the truth’. They said they would not only teach lessons in classrooms but also teach those spreading what they described as false information.