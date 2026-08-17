Four youths die as car plunges into canal in AP

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Four youths died when a speeding car plunged into a canal near Aithampudi Locks in Iragavaram mandal of West Godavari district in the early hours of Sunday. The mishap occurred while the victims were going from Peravali in East Godavari district to Mori in Malikipuram mandal of Konaseema district after attending a function.

The deceased were identified as Pothula Lakshmi Bhanu Vikas (18), Naga Reddy Dushyanth Sai (18), and Cherukuri Rajaram Charan (16) of Mori, and Naga Batthula Surya (19) of Satyavaram in Penumantra mandal of West Godavari district. One occupant of the car managed to escape. Having learnt about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The bodies of all the four victims were retrieved from the canal. The bodies were shifted to Tanuku government hospital for postmortem. Iragavaram police have registered a case.