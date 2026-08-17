Gouthu legacy behind govt’s BC empowerment policy: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The coalition government is drawing inspiration from the life and legacy of legendary BC leader Sardar Gouthu Latchanna to strengthen the social, economic and political empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs) said BC Welfare Ministers Savitha, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy and Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu on Sunday.

Addressing the State-level birth anniversary celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, they said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was implementing welfare and development programmes aimed at taking BCs forward in every sphere.

The celebrations, organised by the BC Welfare Corporation, began with ministers paying floral tributes to Gouthu Latchanna’s statue. They said his birth anniversary was being observed as a State festival to inspire future generations with his patriotism, public service and fighting spirit. Minister Savitha said Latchanna was born on August 16, 1909, at Baruva village in Srikakulam district in an ordinary Gouda family.

He joined the freedom movement at the age of 21 following Mahatma Gandhi’s call and endured imprisonment. She said he fought relentlessly for the rights of weaker sections, BCs, farmers and workers and worked for their welfare as an MLA and Minister.

Savitha said Chandrababu Naidu was striving to realise Lachanna’s ideals through his governance. She recalled that NT Rama Rao had founded the TDP with the welfare of BCs as a key objective.

The Chief Minister believed that education was essential for BC empowerment and was therefore establishing BC residential schools across the State. She said the coalition government had issued a GO last year declaring Lachanna’s birth anniversary a State festival. She also highlighted the provision of 10 per cent reservation for toddy-tappers in liquor shops, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship, and said BCs were benefiting substantially from government welfare schemes.